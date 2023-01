SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 6 in Sugar Land will bring traffic delays in the area on Thursday morning.

Police report that a person was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Sugar Land police said that it has a heavy presence at the scene to investigate the incident and has told drivers to expect delays as it could take several hours to clear the road.