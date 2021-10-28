All lanes reopened after fatal auto-pedestrian accident shut down all lanes on East Freeway Thursday morning

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) – 8:40AM – ALL inbound lanes at I-10 East Freeway at Normandy after fatal auto-pedestrian accident shut down all lanes Thursday morning.

7AM All lanes traveling inbound are shutdown right now to investigate a fatal auto pedestrian accident on I-10 at the East Freeway.

Expect delays to affect the area in between the Beltway going to the East Loop to last for hours. Police are on currently on scene directing traffic and investigating the incident.

Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett says Market Street is one alternate route drivers should take in the area. If you are traveling on the Beltway, continue taking that north to US-90 or south to SH-225 as another alternate.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss