All lanes reopened after fatal auto-pedestrian accident shut down all lanes on East Freeway Thursday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) – 8:40AM – ALL inbound lanes at I-10 East Freeway at Normandy after fatal auto-pedestrian accident shut down all lanes Thursday morning.

Good news on the East freeway. All lanes are back open. https://t.co/VaywaY0GNB — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) October 28, 2021

7AM All lanes traveling inbound are shutdown right now to investigate a fatal auto pedestrian accident on I-10 at the East Freeway.

Expect delays to affect the area in between the Beltway going to the East Loop to last for hours. Police are on currently on scene directing traffic and investigating the incident.

Freeway Closure/Fatality: IH-10 @ Normandy. Inbound lanes of East Fwy are shut down for a fatality crash investigation. Auto-Ped. Avoid area. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 28, 2021

Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett says Market Street is one alternate route drivers should take in the area. If you are traveling on the Beltway, continue taking that north to US-90 or south to SH-225 as another alternate.

ALL main lanes blocked on I-10 at Normandy traveling inbound.



Market St. is a good alternate this morning. @CW39Houston #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/LtZ5WABOOw — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) October 28, 2021