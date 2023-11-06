HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred early Monday morning on North Loop 610 at Hardy in Houston, leading to temporary road closures during the morning commute.

According to the Houston Police Department, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 6. A driver in an Hummer H3 hit a pedestrian in the main lanes of the freeway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department personnel.

That driver immediately stopped after the collision and called 9-1-1, and is cooperating fully with the investigation. The driver stated he was on his way to work at the time of the incident.

The eastbound 610 Loop between I-45 and Hardy Road was closed for a couple hours as investigators processed the scene and have clear the crash so the freeway has reopened. The events leading up to the auto versus pedestrian incident are still under investigation. No further details about the victim or cause of the crash have been released at this time.