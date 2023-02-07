FULSHEAR, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead in a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in Fulshear on Tuesday morning.

A truck overturned at the intersection of FM 1093 and FM 1463/FM 359 around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The truck hit a power line, knocking out power to a traffic signal.

Because of the crash, the entire intersection is closed at this time. FM 1093 is closed at Cross Creek, and FM 359 is closed at Fulshear Gaston Road, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

FORT BEND COUNTY: Major crash involving heavy truck at the intersection of FM 1093 and FM 1463/ FM 359 has the entire intersection closed. FM 1093 is closed at Cross Creek, FM 359 closed at Fulshear Gaston Rd. Seek alternate route. This scene will take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/75dqpPF25T — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 7, 2023

The scene will take several hours to clear, possibly for the whole day.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell says that traffic should use Texas Heritage Parkway to I-10 to avoid the closures.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management issued some detours for the intersection:

— Eastbound traffic on FM 1093 detoured onto Texas Heritage Parkway going north on I-10.

— Northbound traffic on FM 359 detoured at Fulshear-Gaston over to FM 723.

— Southbound traffic on FM 1463 detoured onto South Fry Road.

— Westbound traffic of FM 1093 is currently open, but traffic signals are out, and traffic is moving slowly.