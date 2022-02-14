HOUSTON (KIAH) UPDATE 6 a.m.: One lane is open allowing traffic to pass by.

We are following a major crash involving a fatality early Monday morning. It’s on the northwest side of town where crews have responded to that accident involving a big rig and sedan. Emergency crews are investigating and trying to determine exactly what happened. No word just yet on which vehicle involved the fatality CW39’s Hannah Trippett is following the scene.

If you’re driving in this area, it’s in the northbound lanes of the West Sam Houston Tollway North at Gulf Bank, just north of 290 the Northwest Freeway. All lanes are closed for the time being. Gessner Road or the frontage road. It is 5:34 a.m. in the morning so we are not seeing any major impacts to your overall commute just yet.