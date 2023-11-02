HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead and multiple people are injured after two cars smashed in southeast Houston early Thursday morning.

This all happening around 1 a.m. in the intersection of the Gulf Freeway feeder road and College Avenue. Police said there was one driver in each vehicle.

A woman driver was stopped at the red light at College going northbound on the Gulf Freeway feeder road, police said. Then a man driver going in that direction as well failed to stop for the red light and slammed into the back end of the woman’s car. She died at the scene.

The male suspect was taken to the hospital and is believed to be intoxicated. Police said he might be facing manslaughter charges, which is up to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which was also on the scene to investigate.