HOUSTON (CW39) – Early this morning in west Harris County HCSO deputies responded to a motorcycle accident in Bellaire. A Nissan was turning left to head southbound from Bellaire Blvd. as a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Bellaire Blvd. The two collided, with the front right side of the Nissan striking the vehicle. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and shows no signs of intoxication. Currently, no charges pending the investigation.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction