HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wrong-way crash on North Shepherd and West 7th Street in the Heights has turned fatal.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night when a woman going the wrong way collided with a man in the northbound lane.

The man died at the scene. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is being questioned by police.

The investigation into this deadly crash is ongoing and members from the district attorney’s office have been on scene as well.

The roadway was reopened by 4:30 a.m.