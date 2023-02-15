HOUSTON (KIAH) — A tragic story happened on Tuesday night as a family man of six children is dead after being hit by a car in north Houston.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the North Freeway near Remington Valley, where the man and his family stopped to help another family member with their broken-down vehicle.

The man walked across the freeway to get gas at a nearby gas station, but on his way back, he was hit by a female driver.

A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy that was on the scene assisting the family member, ran to the man’s aid and attempted CPR.

The man, later identified as Phillip Gardner, passed away at the scene. He leaves behind a wife — who witnessed the accident — and six kids.

Family members said that they were heading home after celebrating Phillip’s nephew’s eighth birthday.

The woman who was driving the car who hit Gardner remained on the scene and HCSO deputies did not observe signs of intoxication.

The incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.