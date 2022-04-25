HOSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has launched its “Talk. Text. Crash” distracted driving prevention campaign.

At the center of the campaign is a father from Spring, Herbie Martinez, who lost his 18-year-old son, Justin Hernandez, in a distracted driving-related crash in Spring on July 21, 2011.

“He was just a very caring and loving individual; how would you feel if a distracted driver hit a vehicle your family was in, and god forbid you lost someone like that,” said Martinez, father of the deceased.

Distracted driving deaths in Texas increased by 17% in 2021 compared to 2020, claiming the lives of 431 people and seriously injuring another 2,934, according to TxDOT.

Distracted driving is not only dangerous; it’s a crime. Since September 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas, and violators can face a fine of up to $200.

TxDOT offers these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket or preventable crash:

Always give driving your full attention; remember that any distraction is dangerous.

Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk on your phone or text.

Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.

Tell friends, family, and coworkers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.