HOSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has launched its “Talk. Text. Crash” distracted driving prevention campaign.
At the center of the campaign is a father from Spring, Herbie Martinez, who lost his 18-year-old son, Justin Hernandez, in a distracted driving-related crash in Spring on July 21, 2011.
“He was just a very caring and loving individual; how would you feel if a distracted driver hit a vehicle your family was in, and god forbid you lost someone like that,” said Martinez, father of the deceased.
Distracted driving deaths in Texas increased by 17% in 2021 compared to 2020, claiming the lives of 431 people and seriously injuring another 2,934, according to TxDOT.
Distracted driving is not only dangerous; it’s a crime. Since September 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas, and violators can face a fine of up to $200.
TxDOT offers these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket or preventable crash:
- Always give driving your full attention; remember that any distraction is dangerous.
- Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk on your phone or text.
- Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.
- Tell friends, family, and coworkers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.