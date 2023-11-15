HOUSTON (KIAH) — This is exclusive video of a fiery chase that ended on I-45 Gulf Freeway near Park Place. Aerial footage from our news partners KTRK, shows the suspect and his dog running across the freeway. Before the crash, the suspect behind the wheel of the Dodge Charger was seen weaving in and out of traffic, hitting several vehicles.

At one point, he was clocked at speeds of up to 130 mph. No one was hurt. He was arrested moments later and the dog was returned to the suspect’s family. The suspect’s name has not been released.

