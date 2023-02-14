HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead this morning after his car caught on fire following a double crash in northeast Houston, police said.

Officers were able to pull the driver away from the burning vehicle, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a Jeep was trying to make a turn on Antoine Drive when it collided with a sedan in the intersection. The sedan ran a red light traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

The sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene.

Investigators believe the deceased male is the one at fault.

The driver of the Jeep did not suffer injuries.