Fiery wrong-way accident on I-10 near Brookshire causes delays

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – A part of the I-10 highway that runs through Brookshire is causing heavy delays after being shut down due to a wrong-way crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
According to Texas DPS troopers, the accident happened at 1:30 a.m. when a pick-up truck was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit an 18-wheeler, with one of the vehicles catching fire.
Both drivers survived the crash, with the pick-up truck driver being sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic on I-10 east has been reduced to one lane, with no timetable on when the accident will be cleared. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.
