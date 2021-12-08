Fiery wrong-way accident on I-10 near Brookshire causes delays

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – A part of the I-10 highway that runs through Brookshire is causing heavy delays after being shut down due to a wrong-way crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to Texas DPS troopers, the accident happened at 1:30 a.m. when a pick-up truck was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit an 18-wheeler, with one of the vehicles catching fire.

—Waller County—



DPS Troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash on I- 10 eastbound, near Peach Ridge.



Please seek an alternate route

and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/N8fLhZkM4V — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 8, 2021

Both drivers survived the crash, with the pick-up truck driver being sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic on I-10 east has been reduced to one lane, with no timetable on when the accident will be cleared. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and expect delays.