HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Florida man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the Houston area in an 18-wheeler on Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Lubowski, 51, was arrested for felony charges of evading and possession of a controlled substance after a more than two-and-a-half-hour chase.

Police said they found meth inside of the truck’s cabin.

According to authorities, the chase began in Montgomery County, when the Roman Forest Police Department responded to a report of reckless driving.

The 18-wheeler literally wobbled its way from one interstate to the next, narrowly missing cars, and almost running over deputies.

Lubowski is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is expected to go before a judge on Monday.