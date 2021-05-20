Ford Unveils the New “F-150 Lightning”

HOUSTON (CW39) The most popular truck in the U.S. is going electric. Ford has revealed the Ford “F-150 Lightning.” This model has a lot of people talking so CW39’s Hannah Trippett spoke with folks in Detroit for your first preview.

Earlier this week President Joe Biden drove the truck when he was in Detroit talking about electrification. The silks came off last night for the big reveal.

The starting price is under $40,000 where many other electric vehicles are well over $100,000.

This truck can tow over 10,000 pounds and go to from zero to 60 in just four seconds

It also has huge amounts of work capability and that’s exactly what the F-150 has been famous for Here’s a look at some of the really cool features.

