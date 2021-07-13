Fred Hartman Bridge total closure this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Heads up to driver on the eastside where a total closure is happening on the Fred Hartman Bridge this weekend.

CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has details on this two-month construction on the northbound lanes of Fred Hartman bridge, that will be a follow up to construction there last weekend.

Here’s a look …

