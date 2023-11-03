HOUSTON (KIAH)–Things were off to a slow start this morning on our roadways. However, according to Houston TranStar, we saw things pick up along I-45 North. There was an accident involving two vehicles that cleared up around 6:30 a.m. Now, the traffic is clear.

If you’re going along I-610 North Loop at Airline, there is a three vehicle accident impacting the right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes. Be on alert if that’s you’re route.

We started to see more accidents pop up on the traffic map as we made our way into the 7 o’clock hour. As of 8:38 a.m. this morning, IH-45 North Southbound At SH 249/ Mount Houston Rd, there is a two vehicle crash impacting the right shoulder and right lane

Drive times are slower at this hour, but as we approach the 9 a.m. hour, we should start to see traffic to go steady at normal speeds.

Stay tuned with CW39 Houston No Wait Weather and Traffic for the latest on your traffic to kick off your weekend from 5:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.