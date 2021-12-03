Galleria area, Fred Hartman Bridge included in major weekend road closures

HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend drivers will see major impacts on their commute if traveling near the I-69/Loop 610 interchange project or on the Fred Hartman Bridge near Baytown.

Starting with the Galleria drive, beginning Friday at 9 p.m., all main lanes of 610 West Loop northbound at I-69 will be closed until Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers will be taking the Westheimer Road exit to the frontage road and can take the next available entrance ramp from there.

Traveling southbound in this area, you will not be able to drive on the southbound frontage road along the Loop from Westpark Drive to Fournace Place, or the southbound exit ramp at Fournace Place. This closure is just south of the main lanes of I-69 and begins Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

As for commuters traveling from Baytown to La Porte, check out this article for more information on the major closure of the southbound main lanes on the Fred Hartman Bridge.

