HOUSTON (CW39) – As you gear up for an exciting Houston Texans gameday experience, we want to inform you about the possibility of certain gate closures during the ingress to NRG Park.

At times, NRG may decide to temporarily close specific gates to facilitate smoother traffic flow and ensure a prompt entry for all fans into the parking lots. These closures are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the overall gameday experience and maximize the efficiency of the parking process.

While we understand that this may cause a slight inconvenience, please know that it is done with the goal of minimizing congestion and getting everyone to their destination faster. To ensure a seamless entry, we recommend planning your route in advance, considering potential gate closures, and arriving early if possible. Keep an eye on our official channels for any real-time updates or announcements regarding gate closures on gameday.

Both connecter ramps on 288 to 610 eastbound will be closed and traffic will be detour westbound to Buffalo Speedway exit. EXPECT HEAVY DELAYS on Gameday. We highly recommend you leave 15-30 minutes to an hour earlier than normal coming to game.

Arriving to NRG Stadium

Please be aware of construction that could affect your arrival on gameday.

Updates on construction at 610/288

The Westridge Project’s construction means Westridge will only have one lane open in each direction

Fans traveling to the game who are parking in Yellow or Green Lot are highly recommended to take 610 to S. Main St.

Exiting NRG Stadium

For all fans parking at NRG Stadium today, please allow traffic attendants to direct you towards the smoothest exit route so you can return home safely as fast as possible.

Fans departing Orange Lot, to avoid traffic delays and construction, take Holly Hall St. as you exit today’s game.