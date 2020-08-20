With the cost of living on the rise throughout the city of Houston, it helps to save at the pump when you can. One the west side of town, Citgo has one of the lowest gas prices in town. CW39’s Shannon LaNier has this look at the lowest gas prices around Houston.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Here’s a look!
- GAS PRICES: 5 Lowest prices in town
- Clinton, Warren urge Americans to get out and vote for change in leadership
- Newsfeed Now: MTV celebrity goes viral for kind gesture; Steve Bannon arrested
- U.S. Coast Guard honors 9-year-old for saving father’s life after diving accident
- POLL: Airbnb announces global ban on parties at listings