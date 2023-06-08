HOUSTON (KIAH) — Gas prices across the state average to $3.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. Prices are one cent less than last week and is $1.51 less per gallon compared to last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most out of all major metropolitan areas in the state. On average at $3.47 per gallon while drivers in McAllen pay the least at $2.97 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded comes out to $3.56–one cent less compared to last week and $1.39 less than the price per gallon around this same time last year.

Crude oil prices have also been increasing now that Saudi Arabia is planning to reduce its oil output in July. According to AAA Texas, there are still concerns about the demand for oil and gas during the possible economic slowdown with inflation and high interest rates.

“While the statewide average decreased week-to-week, some areas have seen price jumps with more expensive crude oil making its way on the market. As we look to the next big holiday travel weekend, Independence Day, now is the time to make sure your vehicle is well maintained before hitting the road to prevent unnecessary car trouble and improve your fuel economy,” AAA Texas Spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

The demand was already at summer-like levels over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and will continue to support the demand for travel throughout the summer. Texas drivers are paying the third lowest in gas prices compared to the average across the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.