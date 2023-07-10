HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas gas prices are on hanging at a steady pace as summer fluctuations kick in for most states. After the busiest Independence Day holiday travel on record, Cities in Texas has seen a price drop in gas prices. But AAA is monitoring items that could potentially effect this steady flow and ultimately determine if these prices will stay the same. According to AAA Texas Gas Watch, the statewide gas average in Texas is $3.13 per gallon on regular unleaded gas.

This is a five cent decrease compared to last week and a $1.24 decrease since last year on the same day. AAA surveyed several metropolitan areas in Texas and found that drivers in El Paso are paying an average of $3.46 per gallon while drivers in cities like McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon. The national average has been holding a steady pace as well, not seeing to much of a price hike compared to last year. The national average is sitting at $3.53, $1.25 less than this time last year.

Houston prices are slightly above the Texas average, but are mostly flat when compared week to week. Houston’s gas is $3.16, which is on 1 cent above its price last week and 3 cents above the national average. AAA Texas says crude oil prices could pose a threat to seeing gas prices hike. Crude prices have become a recent concern after Saudi Arabia made the announcement that they will extend extend oil productions cuts into the month of August.

The cost of crude oil makes up about 50% of the cost for retail gasoline when the cost of each gallon of gas is broken down. With this pressure, The Federal Reserve has shown signs of a possible interest rate increase, and to add to that the possibility of an economic shutdown. These two things combined could likely cause a drop in demand and lead to lower prices at the pump in the future.