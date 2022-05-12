HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to AAA Texas, it’s been weeks since gas prices began to rise and Houstonians are paying nearly double at the pump.

As gas prices continue to rise, AAA says that’s mostly due to the price of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude oil is more than $100.

This comes as the European Union will impose new sanctions on Russian oil. The price of oil accounts for about 60% of the price you pay at the pump.

One man living in southwest Houston says he’s paying almost $40 more for gas every time he fills up.

“A week ago, I used to use maybe sixty dollars. Now I use more than one hundred. So it went up a little bit more,” said Cesar, a Houston resident.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.42. According to AAA, that’s 11 cents more compared to this day last week.

“It’s getting bad. It’s moving a little bit too much. We’re not winning that much money and the gas is going up… I drive a lot and I’m wasting more gas,” said Cesar.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.10 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Let’s see where our area falls on the map. Here’s the average gas price by county…

Fort Bend County: $4.05

Montgomery County: $4.06

Harris County: $4.07

Galveston County: $4.08

Waller County: $4.09

Most of these prices are just above four dollars. Harris County is peaking right in the middle at $4.07.

AAA’s tips to save money on fuel

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid warming/cooling your car for long periods of time, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

To find the best gas prices in Houston, check out the “Gas Buddy” map with locations.