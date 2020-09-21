Gas prices remain relatively steady in Houston area

If you’re out and about in the Houston area you may have noticed gas prices have remained consistent.

Triple A Gas Watch is reporting the statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is 45 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $1.97 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.71 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18, which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 41 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

