Get a cheap ride home on Cinco de Mayo

HOUSTON (CW39) Cinco de Mayo is a time to have fun and celebrate with friends and family, but police and city officials are reminding everyone not to drink and drive.

The ride share company Alto is offering $5 off any ride from May 2nd – May 9th to encourage Houstonians not to drink and drive. Enter the code CINCO when ordering your ride to take advantage of the discount.

For more information, visit www.ridealto.com

