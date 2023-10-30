HOUSTON (KIAH)– Over the Halloween weekend, you may have noticed quite a few cars over the roads this weekend from those who decided to celebrate early. Fast forward to Monday, we’re now here at Halloween week and there are a few updates from TXDOT that you should know about.

According to TXDOT’s Twitter page, now known as “X,” drivers will be happy to know that all mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Southbound at I-610 West Loop are open.

Good news! All mainlanes of I-69 Southwest southbound at I-610 West Loop are open. Also open is the 69 southbound exit to Chimney Rock and the 69 southbound connector 610 southbound – which has been closed since last year. pic.twitter.com/NLsILtEbsi — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 29, 2023

The 69 Southbound exit to Chimney Rock and the 69 Southbound connector 610 Southbound is also now open. This has all been closed since last year.

Also as an important reminder, as you continue to make your holiday plans, remember to plan for a safe, sober ride home with a trusted family member, friend or even consider an Uber or Lyft ride.