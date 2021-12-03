LIVE REPORT: Hardy Toll Road vehicle fire at Aldine Bender Road impacting Friday morning commute

This is a developing traffic story

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A major accident involving a vehicle fire – now tapped out – will continue to impact your Friday morning commute.

Around 5:30am Friday morning, a car fire was reported in north Houston along the Hardy Toll Road at Aldine Bender. Huge flames could be seen on Houston traffic cameras as emergency units worked to put out the vehicle fire.

Only one vehicle was involved and firefighters were able to put out those flames just after 6a.m..

Here’s a recap of reports from CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin. She will continue to follow your traffic updates.