Harris County Judge and County Attorney to hold press conference regarding federal pause of I-45 projects

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee are holding a press conference Wednesday, June 23rd to discuss the federal pause of the I-45 projects.

The North Houston Highway Improvement Project is one of the largest infrastructure projects the City of Houston will see in a generation. To ensure this project meets our goals, Mayor Turner asked City of Houston Planning and Development Department to lead a Facilitation Group to elevate the community’s concerns and recommend ways to improve the project. Over the past year, they have listened to the public by hosting nine public meetings and reading through 1,130 written comments received to date by the City and TxDOT. Using this feedback and working with City departments, Harris County and METRO, they have developed a conceptual vision for the project, according to the City of Houston website.

Who: 

Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge
Christian D. Menefee, Harris County Attorney

What:

Interview opportunity with Judge Hidalgo and County Attorney Christian Menefee.

When:

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Where:

Harris County Administration Building, 1001 Preston, 9th floor

