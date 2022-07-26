A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

PASADENA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office unit got into a fiery accident on the East Sam Houston Parkway Tuesday morning, and a tow truck driver had to pull the deputy from the flaming wreck.

Authorities said around 2 a.m., the patrol vehicle was driving on the tollway near St. Augustine Avenue when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. The crash caused the patrol car to hit a wall, then it burst into flames.

According to our news partners at ABC13, a tow truck driver pulled the injured deputy to safety.

The deputy and three workers inside the work truck that hit the patrol vehicle were all injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

The accident forced the tollway to close its northbound lanes near State Highway 225 for most of the morning. Traffic was being diverted to the feeder road as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.