Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez joins partners to combat illegal street racing Tuesday at 10am

HOUSTON (CW39) Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is joining with other county leaders Tuesday to address the rise in illegal street racing in Houston. Gonzales will be joined by Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, Texas DPS Regional Director Jason Taylor, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Houston Police Assistant Chief Michael Skillern, and Houston Raceway Park owner Seth Angel on to urge car race fans to practice their hobby on legal race tracks and not on our public roads.



The call for an end to the dangerous street racing and public road takeovers that have plagued public roadways comes as race aficionados converge in Baytown this week for the annual TX2K21 Roll & Drag Race Nationals.

We will stream this event on CW39.com.



Who:



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne

Texas DPS Regional Director Jason Taylor

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

Houston Police Assistant Chief Michael Skillern

Houston Raceway Park owner Seth Angel



