HOUSTON (CW39) – We are in the midst of our hottest week of the year so far. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and Chief Meteorologist Adam Kruger have been warning us about the triple digit heat that is on the way for later this week. Just as you prep yourself and your home for each season, you should also do the same for your car!

Here is some common care car advice to follow that will help you ‘keep your cool’ on our busy Houston roads:

Car Care in the Heat

Not only does a fresh wax look nice, but waxing your vehicle can protect it from the sun’s harmful rays! It restores the color by preserving a thin layer of moisture in the paint which could otherwise get dried and faded quickly in our extreme Texas heat! Think of this is sunscreen for your vehicle!