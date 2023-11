HOUSTON (CW39) – A heavy truck crash occurred this morning at around 3:30 a.m. closing down all lanes of I-45 North Freeway, northbound at the I-10 Katy Freeway.

Crews worked to clear the scene and re-opened one lane of the road at 5:54 a.m.

By 6 a.m., the mainlines were all open and operating again.