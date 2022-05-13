HOUSTON (KIAH) – One down, two more to go. The second of three weekends in row where the Southwest freeway will shut down at the West loop begins Friday night at 9 p.m.

Drivers should expect major delays on the main lanes as all traffic will be sent to the 610 interchange ramps to exit the freeway. Alternate routes outside of the TxDOT detour include, Westpark Dr., Richmond Ave., Westheimer Rd., or Bissonet St.

All closures are subject to change depending on weather or other factors. TxDOT may also reopen the roads early on Sunday, make sure to plan your route before you start your drive.

This is all apart of the major 69/610 interchange project that isn’t expected to be complete until 2024.

