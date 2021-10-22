The top things we've been able to do

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A poll earlier this week found that “sitting in traffic” is the #1 thing we’re annoyed about coming back now that things are opening back up. Now a separate survey looked at how much time we SAVED by not having to commute.

The average employee has saved 252 HOURS by working from home and not having to drive into work every day.

80% of people say that extra time has helped them accomplish more things. The top things we’ve been able to do are exercise more, get chores done, and learn new skills.