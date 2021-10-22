HOUSTON (KIAH) – A poll earlier this week found that “sitting in traffic” is the #1 thing we’re annoyed about coming back now that things are opening back up. Now a separate survey looked at how much time we SAVED by not having to commute.
The average employee has saved 252 HOURS by working from home and not having to drive into work every day.
80% of people say that extra time has helped them accomplish more things. The top things we’ve been able to do are exercise more, get chores done, and learn new skills.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Here’s how much time you saved not commuting this year80% of people say that extra time has helped them accomplish more things. The top things we’ve been able to do are exercise more, get chores done, and learn new skills.
- #ICYMI: Man accused of murdering, dismembering mom; plane crash investigation continues; search for shooter in MidtownHOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Man arrested, accused of murdering mother A man is in custody and is being accused of killing his mother, dismembering her body and stuffing her in a crate. Harris County deputies were asked to do a welfare check near Barker-Cypress […]
- Houston weather: some weekend rain, cold front next weekAfter many rain-free days, scattered showers and storms return this weekend. It also remains warm and muggy.
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure this weekend around the South loop and I-45TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure this weekend around the South loop and I-45
- Choose your picks! Take the CW39 Pro Football ChallengeHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– It’s time to make your picks! The Pro football season is here so get in on CW 39’s Pro Football Challenge sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston. Make your weekly picks for each game of the season to win prizes! Each week someone will win a $50.00 gift card for the best […]