Here’s how much time you saved not commuting this year

No Wait Traffic

The top things we've been able to do

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A poll earlier this week found that “sitting in traffic” is the #1 thing we’re annoyed about coming back now that things are opening back up.  Now a separate survey looked at how much time we SAVED by not having to commute.

The average employee has saved 252 HOURS by working from home and not having to drive into work every day.

80% of people say that extra time has helped them accomplish more things.  The top things we’ve been able to do are exercise more, get chores done, and learn new skills.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss