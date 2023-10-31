HOUSTON (KIAH) — Happy Halloween! Traffic was off to a quiet start this morning, but immediately started to slow down in speed from accidents around 7 a.m.

Problem areas were mainly accidents around I-610 and I-45 but were clear as of 9 a.m. If you have plans for Halloween tonight, be mindful of trick-or- treaters crossing the street as you drive and plan for a safe, sober ride home.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, here’s how you can play it safe on the roads this Halloween:

Slow down and be extra careful in areas where sight distances are limited

Be on alert for pedestrians who may walk from parked cars or behind shrubbery. Make sure to stop and wait for them to pass.

Stay off the phone while driving.

Contact the police if you notice a drunk driver on the road

If you’ll be walking tonight:

Walk on crosswalks

Create a “Buddy System” to make sure each other gets home safely to avoid walking alone

If you’re hosting a party tonight:

Serve plenty of food, non-alcoholic beverage options

Collect car keys from guests who are drinking

Have a plan in place. Call taxis, rideshares, sleeping accommodations or volunteer to take guests home if you’re sober