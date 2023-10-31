HOUSTON (KIAH) — Happy Halloween! Traffic was off to a quiet start this morning, but immediately started to slow down in speed from accidents around 7 a.m.
Problem areas were mainly accidents around I-610 and I-45 but were clear as of 9 a.m. If you have plans for Halloween tonight, be mindful of trick-or- treaters crossing the street as you drive and plan for a safe, sober ride home.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, here’s how you can play it safe on the roads this Halloween:
- Slow down and be extra careful in areas where sight distances are limited
- Be on alert for pedestrians who may walk from parked cars or behind shrubbery. Make sure to stop and wait for them to pass.
- Stay off the phone while driving.
- Contact the police if you notice a drunk driver on the road
If you’ll be walking tonight:
- Walk on crosswalks
- Create a “Buddy System” to make sure each other gets home safely to avoid walking alone
If you’re hosting a party tonight:
- Serve plenty of food, non-alcoholic beverage options
- Collect car keys from guests who are drinking
- Have a plan in place. Call taxis, rideshares, sleeping accommodations or volunteer to take guests home if you’re sober