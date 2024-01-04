HOUSTON (KIAH) — Highway 249 is shut down in both directions after a fatal crash in northwest Harris County that has led to two people being killed and two more injured.

The accident happened near 7:30 a.m. at the 11500 block of Highway 249 near Cypresswood Drive. Two people were killed and one adult was administered CPR at the scene, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that early reports of an injured child were incorrect, and that a rideshare driver and passenger were involved in a head-on collision with another car. The man and woman in the other car were pronounced dead at the scene.

be a rideshare driver with a passenger in tow; both transported to the hospital in serious condition, but expected to survive. Speed is likely a contributing factor. All info is preliminary, follow-up is underway. Our condolences go out to the families.

The rideshare driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, but both are in serious condition and expected to survive. Gonzalez said that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues.

