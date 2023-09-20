HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several children on a Houston ISD school bus are injured after it overturned on the Loop 610 feeder road Tuesday morning.

The Houston Fire Department reported that 10 students and two adults were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a school bus overturned at the Gulf Freeway and Berkley Street around 7 a.m.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 2905 Berkley St for a school bus accident. 10 kids & 2 adults were transported to the ER with minor injuries. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 20, 2023

The bus was trying to take a right turn when a car hit the bus, causing it to fall on its side, police said. The bus was carrying students from the High School Ahead Academy, HISD officials said.

The feeder road was closed due to the accident but has since been reopened.