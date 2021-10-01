Historic Galveston Trolley opens after being closed since Hurricane Ike

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Galveston’s main historic attraction, the vintage trolley, is back up and running after more than a decade of being down.

Galveston is one of the few cities in the united states to have a vintage trolley system up and running.

Starting on Friday, the Galveston Island Trolley service is open on weekends from 10:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. The newly restored trollies were flooded during Hurricane like in 2008.

All of the trollies were destroyed; however, three of the four will run the entire route of the line in historic downtown. The trolley will ride down the Seawall and along 25th street.

Here’s something everyone loves to hear…..all rides are free for the first weekend in October. Starting next week, all rides will be $1 per person.

Officials warn people in the area about safety precautions. First, be aware of the train rails in the middle of the street. Don’t chase the trolley, wait until traffic stops, and avoid walking or riding bikes on rails.

The bottom line is they want everyone to enjoy the adventure without getting hurt.

