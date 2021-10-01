Historic Galveston Trolley opens after being closed since Hurricane Ike

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Galveston’s main historic attraction, the vintage trolley, is back up and running after more than a decade of being down.
Galveston is one of the few cities in the united states to have a vintage trolley system up and running.
Starting on Friday, the Galveston Island Trolley service is open on weekends from 10:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. The newly restored trollies were flooded during Hurricane like in 2008.
All of the trollies were destroyed; however, three of the four will run the entire route of the line in historic downtown. The trolley will ride down the Seawall and along 25th street.
Here’s something everyone loves to hear…..all rides are free for the first weekend in October. Starting next week, all rides will be $1 per person.
Officials warn people in the area about safety precautions. First, be aware of the train rails in the middle of the street. Don’t chase the trolley, wait until traffic stops, and avoid walking or riding bikes on rails.
The bottom line is they want everyone to enjoy the adventure without getting hurt.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Calls for police reform continue after Congress talks break downAfter months of negotiations, last week police reform negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill broke down.
- Federal judge hears request to block Texas abortion lawOpponents are challenging the Texas abortion law in hopes the Supreme Court will strike it down.
- Historic Galveston Trolley opens after being closed since Hurricane IkeGALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Galveston’s main historic attraction, the vintage trolley, is back up and running after more than a decade of being down. Galveston is one of the few cities in the united states to have a vintage trolley system up and running. Starting on Friday, the Galveston Island Trolley service is open on […]
- One person hospitalized, suspect in custody in school shooting in southwest HoustonHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A school administrator was shot and is expected to survive after being shot during a school shooting in southwest Houston. Now a 25-year-old former student is in custody. The man armed with a large rifle, fired shots inside through the locked front door of YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday afternoon, […]
- Lone Star College-Tomball receives $2.8 million in grants to promote its STEM programsHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — The U.S. Department of Education awarded Lone Star College-Tomball a $2.8 million Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM) and Articulation Program grant, to help increase the number of Hispanic students obtaining degrees in STEM fields. The five-year grant, which was 100% funded federally by the Department of Education, […]