HOUSTON (KIAH)– With a break in bad weather and lighter flight schedules, airlines have been able to keep flights on time as of Monday. United Airlines has seen its best in the past two weeks with fewer than 50 cancellations.

Over the weekend, United CEO Scott Kirby made a plan to avoid a repeat of the massive delays including reducing flights at its hub airport in Newark, N.J., and improving crew schedules.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, airlines could see nearly 50 thousand flights for travelers heading back home tomorrow.

