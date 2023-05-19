The Houston Airport System expects 3% more travelers during Memorial Day weekend this year than in pre-pandemic 2019

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The unofficial start of summer is about a week away and with it the beginning of the summer travel season.

The Houston Airport System expects it to be a busy one at both of the city’s two major airports.

Houston Airports defines Memorial Day weekend this year as May 25 to May 29, and over those five days, they estimate more than 900,000 travelers.

Hobby Airport is prepared for an estimated 212,000 passengers and Bush Intercontinental expects to see an estimated 704,000.

The busiest travel day will likely be Friday, May 26.

If the travel forecast holds true, Houston’s airports will see 3% more passengers this Memorial Day weekend over the same time period in 2019 — the final year before the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted travel.