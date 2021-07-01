Houston among top cities that had the worst traffic in 2020

HOUSTON (KIAH) New research was just released about cities with the worst traffic in 2020.

You probably expect Los Angeles to take the title for worst traffic. But last year was a weird one for us all, so L.A. did NOT have the worst traffic in 2020, according to a new study.

The New York area did, with the average driver wasting 56 hours in traffic last year. Boston is next at 50 hours, followed by Houston at 49 hours.

Given all the construction and having two of the top 5 busiest roadways in the country, it’s no surprise Houston is among the top cities that had the worst traffic in 2020.

L.A. and San Francisco tied for fourth at 46 hours each.

For cities with less than three million people, Austin is first at 41 hours. For one million or less, Bridgeport, Connecticut at 40 hours.

The study also found that last year, traffic dipped to one of its lowest levels in the past three decades. But it started building back up again around September 2020.