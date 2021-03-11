Houston area 18th deadliest for pedestrians

HOUSTON (CW39) A new report ranks the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area 18th deadliest U.S. metro area for pedestrians and it saw an increase in a pedestrian danger index since the rankings were released two years ago. Texas ranks as the 10th deadliest among states.

The deadliest metro areas and states for pedestrians have been identified in the newest edition of Dangerous by Design 2021, issued by Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.

The report ranks the 100 most populous metro areas by their “Pedestrian Danger Index,” which accounts for differences in population and walking rates. The top 20 most dangerous are:

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Bakersfield, CA Memphis, TN-MS-AR Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Jackson, MS Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Jacksonville, FL Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Albuquerque, NM Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Greenville-Anderson, SC Stockton-Lodi, CA* Baton Rouge, LA Birmingham-Hoover, AL Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX* Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA* El Paso, TX*

Metros marked with an *asterisk were not in the top 20 in the 2019 report