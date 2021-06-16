Houston drivers rank among the worst in America… Here’s why!

HOUSTON (KIAH) While every city may think they have the worst drivers, our annual “Best and Worst Drivers by City” report identified the cities that really do. According to our data,

Key Houston findings:

Houston ranked 28th-worst for accidents

36th-worst for DUIs

16th-worst for speeding

10th-worst for citations

QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America. They analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents.

Incidents include:

Accidents

Speeding Tickets

DUIs

Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents.