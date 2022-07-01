Why do we stop or slow down to look at car crashes? A psychology professor explains the reasons behind it. (Getty)

HOUSTON (CW39) According to car insurance savings app Jerry, Houston is the third most dangerous U.S. driving city (based on fatal crash rate) over the July 4th holiday.

The study also found that:

On average, Houston experiences 46 fatal crashes on July 4th alone .

. Nationally, on July 4th, the fatal crash rate is nearly 30% higher than on non-holidays.

than on non-holidays. The rate of fatal crashes on July 4th rises steadily throughout the day, peaking at 9-10 p.m. The safest time to drive on July 4th is from 10 a.m.-11 a.m (based on lowest rates of both speeding and drunk driving fatalities).

More than half of fatal crashes over the 4th of July holiday period — 55% — involved speeding or drunk driving, and 17% involved both. 32% percent involved speeding but not drunk driving, and 39% drunk driving but not speeding.