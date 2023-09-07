HOUSTON (CW39) – Lone Star College has partnered with Houston METRO to provide students with transportation resources to help make their educational journey easier. Houston METRO has created bus routes and discounted programs for students attending select LSC campuses.

“Lone Star College establishes community partnerships to create workable solutions to important issues, such as transportation, that impact our students and have the potential to impede their academic goals,” said Art Murillo, LSC Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Senior Public Engagement Representative for METRO. “Houston METRO offers Lone Star College students reliable transportation to and from campus, having a lasting impact on them and our community.”

Students who attend LSC-Houston North Fallbrook, LSC-Houston North Greenspoint, LSC-Houston North Victory, LSC-North Harris and LSC-University Park can now obtain a METRO discounted fare card. Students can now ride half price at $.60 (originally $1.25) and get free transfers between services for up to three hours in any direction. The discounted cost for Park & Ride will depend on where you board. This initiative will help ease transportation issues that could hinder students from achieving their educational goals.

“Riding METRO gives me the ability to continue taking classes and I do not have to worry about how I am going to pass my classes and earn my degree,” said Dominique Tanner, LSC-University Park student. “This program has been an excellent opportunity for me when my ability to get to and from school is limited.”

LSC students can obtain a discounted METRO fare card at:

LSC-Houston North Fallbrook and LSC-Houston North Greenspoint, Student Services front counter

LSC-Houston North Victory, front counter

LSC-North Harris, Student Resource Center (Academic Building 102)

LSC-University Park, Information and Visitors Center

Houston METRO launched the METRO Lone Star College Connector pilot program, which serves LSC-Houston North Fallbrook. Students can ride METRO to the LSC campus through bus lines 85 (Antoine), 86 (FM 1960) and 96 (Veterans Memorial). The routes tie into Shepherd Park and Ride and the Greenspoint Transit Center. View LoneStar.edu/Metro for additional details.

