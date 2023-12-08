HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston rapper is out on bond after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase. Albert Walker Mondane, also known as rapper Sauce Walka, was arrested Wednesday.
Authorities say he led Harris County deputies on a high-speed chase, topping speeds of 130 miles-per-hour. He ended up losing control and crashing during the pursuit. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
