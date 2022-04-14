HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major accident involving an 18-wheeler at a common trouble spot for big rigs caused delays early Thursday morning for inbound commuters from the West side.

That 18-wheeler truck hit the bottom of the bridge at Houston Avenue and lost some of its load and was reported around 6 a.m. and cleared at 7:30a.m..

CW39 traffic expert Hannah Trippett said this is a recurring problem for a lot of truck drivers inbound to downtown.

⚠️ Accident on I-10 Eastbound ⚠️



– Blocking right two lanes heading towards downtown



– HOUSTON Mobility on scene



– 18-wheeler hit the bottom of the bridge and lost It's load. It's unclear what the truck was carrying.



Commuters continue to be affected on some of those main lanes as of Thursday morning. Many main lanes on I-10 are closed and traffic is now backed up to Shepherd and Durham on the Katy Freeway into downtown. However, officials have not completely shut down the freeway, which would normally happen in an incident like this in the past.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, at least one main lane continues to travel inbound to downtown. However, it it’s still a good idea to take one of the alternate routes: Washington Avenue, Memorial Drive or Allen Parkway, all just north of I-10.

