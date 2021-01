HOUSTON (CW39) The 2001 Hyundai Elantra is named winner for “Car Of the Year.”

Now in it’s 28th year, the North American “Car Of the Year” award is selected from three separate votes, by the Diverse Jury of Automotive Journalists out of numerous outlets in the United States and Canada.

They take a look at vehicles’ innovation, leadership design, safety, and driver satisfaction.

Here’s a look at the Hyundai Elantra…