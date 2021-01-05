Houston Traffic – Best gas prices in Houston 1/5/2021

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has your first look at the best gas prices in Houston courtesy of GasBuddy each and every morning from 6-10a.m. each weekday morning.
Today, the Exxon off of Rankin Road is offering gas for a $1.62. Then you can get gas for either $1.63 at the Citgo on Bellfort or the Sunoco on Fondren Road.
