Houston Traffic | Best gas prices Oct. 22

AAA Texas Fuel Saving Tips

HOUSTON (KIAH)  — CW39 traffic expert Hannah Trippett has your best gas prices of the day for Houston.

  • Minimize your use of air conditioning.
  • Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.
  • If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.
  • In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.
  • Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.
  • Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway even an empty bike rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.
  • Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
  • Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.

