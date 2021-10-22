Houston Traffic | Best gas prices Oct. 22

HOUSTON (KIAH) — CW39 traffic expert Hannah Trippett has your best gas prices of the day for Houston.
AAA Texas Fuel Saving Tips
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.
- If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.
- In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.
- Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.
- Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway even an empty bike rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.